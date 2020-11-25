Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Simon Beard sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.19, for a total value of $1,452,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,089 shares of company stock valued at $73,298,611. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

ALGN opened at $475.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.24 and a 200-day moving average of $316.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.