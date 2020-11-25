Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

