Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Paychex by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 104,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Paychex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 184,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 73,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

PAYX stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

