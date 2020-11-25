Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.43 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 53.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,488 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.88.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

