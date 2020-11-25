Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.