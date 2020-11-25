Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.67 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

