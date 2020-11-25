Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.70 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.