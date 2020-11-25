Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

