Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

JCI stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.