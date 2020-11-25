Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,550 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

