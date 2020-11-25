Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 15,747 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of WFC opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

