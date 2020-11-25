Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 232 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $3,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,262.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,287.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,171.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.06, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

