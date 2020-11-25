Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 373 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

