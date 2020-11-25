Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 378 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.