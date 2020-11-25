Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 491 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

NYSE:PSX opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

