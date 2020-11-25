Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 521 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after buying an additional 931,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

MAR stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

