Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 689,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 564,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

