Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 93.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 46.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $155.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.