Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,095 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

