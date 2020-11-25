Norinchukin Bank The Sells 184 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cummins by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Cummins by 674.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $56,258,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $234.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

