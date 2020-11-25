Norinchukin Bank The Sells 4,553 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HP were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in HP by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

