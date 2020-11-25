Norinchukin Bank The Sells 763 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,358,789. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average is $136.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

