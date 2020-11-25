Norinchukin Bank The Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $563,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BlackRock by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 25,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $699.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.74 and its 200 day moving average is $576.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $700.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.