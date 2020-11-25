North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

NOA opened at C$13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $389.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.13. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.25.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$106,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,103,252.48.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

