Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.82

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 1788337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million and a P/E ratio of -20.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.