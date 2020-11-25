Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

In other news, COO William Dudman sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,632 shares of company stock worth $117,149. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.