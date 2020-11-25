OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.90

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.90 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 3128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

