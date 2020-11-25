Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.92 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of -827.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after buying an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after buying an additional 2,914,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

