Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dover by 27.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,001 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 425.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 31.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 113,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 21.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

