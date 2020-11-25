Orion Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.94 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00011191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $27.15 million and $3.94 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00172395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.01055628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00224145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00106416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00178828 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,637,600 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

