Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.95

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 125939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Orocobre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

