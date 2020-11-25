Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Holdings Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.