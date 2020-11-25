Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.40.

Shares of PH opened at $279.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day moving average is $199.27. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $280.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,517 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,871. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

