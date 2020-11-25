Peel Hunt Upgrades Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) to “Buy”

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

