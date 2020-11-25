Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.23. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

