Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (ASX:PCI) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.90.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.