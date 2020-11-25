Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $984.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,876.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $3,361,087.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,880 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,913 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

