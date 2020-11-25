PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.97.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $59.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $1.2636 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PetroChina by 44.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 183,869 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 10.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 71,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter worth $1,891,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter worth $1,891,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.