Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PETS opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 301.87. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 427.20 ($5.58).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

