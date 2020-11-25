Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

