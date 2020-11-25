PHSC plc (PHSC.L) (LON:PHSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

PHSC plc (PHSC.L) (LON:PHSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PHSC plc (PHSC.L) stock opened at GBX 12.01 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PHSC plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of $1.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00.

In other PHSC plc (PHSC.L) news, insider Stephen A. King purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £32,500 ($42,461.46).

PHSC plc (PHSC.L) Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

