Pi Financial Weighs in on Martello Tec Gp’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:MTL)

Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) – Research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Martello Tec Gp in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 million.

