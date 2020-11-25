Piper Sandler Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of LOW opened at $154.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.73. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

