Piper Sandler Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $126.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of DLTR opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

