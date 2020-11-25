Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Planet 13 stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. Planet 13 has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides consultation, education, and convenience services for medical cannabis; cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.