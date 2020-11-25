Power Integrations, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $71.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,590 shares of company stock worth $4,118,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

