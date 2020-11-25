PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 321,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

PPG stock opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

