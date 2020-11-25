PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $250.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.21 million. PRA Group posted sales of $269.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.02 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $63,161.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,785 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,570 shares of company stock worth $1,349,128. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $43.40 on Friday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.44.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.