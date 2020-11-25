PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.92

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.92 and last traded at $80.92, with a volume of 3280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at $127,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

