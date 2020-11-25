Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY) Increases Dividend to €0.29 Per Share

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PEY opened at GBX 11.80 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.47. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.25 ($0.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

About Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

